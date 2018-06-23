This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Liberty and Kalua.
Liberty (A012708) is a domestic short hair with a black and white coat. Her green eyes and pink nose accent her striking bi-color coat pattern. Liberty is a young adult, outgoing and friendly. She likes attention and puts her best paw forward to say “Hello” to visitors. Come meet this sweet kitty today.
Kalua (A012773) is a sweet and sassy sweetheart who loves to show off her athletic skills. During outings, you can see her jump and wiggle excitedly to make you smile. Do you have room in your heart for Kalua?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Liberty and Kalua are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.