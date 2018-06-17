The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Sammy.
Sammy is a friendly, outgoing and active little dog who loves to sit on your lap and to have his belly rubbed. He’d make a great companion for just about anyone.
If you’re interested in Sammy, come by the Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. Sammy’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes $300 in veterinary services including neutering, vaccines, microchipping and heartworm testing.
