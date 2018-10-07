The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Posey.
Posey is a cuddly, friendly, polydactyl adult cat, who just wants a head scratch and a cuddle every once in a while. She’d make a great pet for someone who wants a TV-watching buddy.
Posey’s adoption fee is just $25 and includes vaccines, microchip, veterinarian exam, and spay surgery. Come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or you can call 281-996-3390 to meet Posey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.