Back row: Cath VanNess, Dena Calnan, Skyler Vadnais, Lisa Keeler, Kristina Castaneda and Michelle Pedalino; front row: Tanya Cameron, Veronica Arneson and Margie Kusnerik pose for a picture at Rosenberg Elementary.
Back row: Sarah Hopkins, Adriana Rendon, Blanca Zepeda, Brandi Reddin, Victoria Benavidez and Tammy Heffernan; front row: Valerie Fullen, Sarah Concha, Eboni Thompson, Vanessa Obregon and Vanessa Perez pose for a picture at Oppe Elementary.
From left to right: Galveston ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson, Hana Schlang, Tabitha Sanders, Tony Brown, Jonathan Hill and Calvin Brewer pose for a picture at Central Middle School.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Galveston Independent School District kicked off the 2021-2022 school year with a special week dedicated to welcoming new teachers to the district by offering professional learning and team-building experiences.
On the first day the new teachers arrived, Ball High School cheerleaders gathered to greet them with a welcome by creating an enthusiastic cheer receiving line.
