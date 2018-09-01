The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Big Boy.
Big Boy is a gentle giant; probably half Lab and half Great Dane. He’s great with children and other dogs and will make a wonderful pet for just about anyone.
If you’d like to learn more about Big Boy, call Friendswood Animal Control at 281-996-3390, or stop by the facility at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood.
