This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Chandler and Jake.
Meet Chandler (A014142), a domestic short hair orange tabby teenager. From the “M” on his brow to the rings on his tail, Chandler is a handsome young guy. He enjoys toys, playing with his three litter mates, attention and dinner. Chandler is about 4 months old and ready to find a forever home.
Jake (A015390) was found all alone on a dirt road. When the animal control officer picked him up, he was very nervous, but he’s learned at the shelter that people can be pretty great. He enjoys running around in the yard and and treats. What he would really love, though, is a home to call his own.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Chandler and Jake are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
