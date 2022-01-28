Jan. 19 was a history-making day in League City, when city hall rolled out the red carpet to welcome Destiny Fernandisse as the first official Miss League City USA.

Making the scene during the event where Fernandisse signed her Miss League City USA contract were League City Councilman Larry Millican; Fernandisse’s parents, Anthony and Shanna Fernandisse; Bay Area Houston Visitors Bureau Director Shawna Reid; League City Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Stephanie Polk; and Miss League City USA Pageant Director Kelly Williams.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings on the mainland. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

