Kelly Williams, left, the local Miss League City USA pageant director, enjoys a moment in the spotlight with Destiny Fernandisse during the red carpet welcome for the first-ever Miss League City USA at city hall in League City.
At the top of the points leaderboard for “top dog,” honorees Ross Grief with Tawney accepts his Pet Owner of the Year award from gala co-chair Michelle Beckwith, Lindsay Touchy with Heidi Ho accepts hers from co-chair Concetta Maceo-Sims, and Robyn Bushong with Luna gets hers from co-chair Cynthia McEldowney.
CITY OF LEAGUE CITY/Courtesy
Proud parents Shanna, left, and Anthony Fernandisse were on hand to watch their daughter sign her official Miss League City USA contract.
CITY OF LEAGUE CITY/Courtesy
League City Councilman Larry Millican, along with, from left, Shawna Reid and Stephanie Polk, welcomed the newly named Miss League City USA, Destiny Fernandisse.
CITY OF LEAGUE CITY/Courtesy
Jan. 19 was a history-making day in League City, when city hall rolled out the red carpet to welcome Destiny Fernandisse as the first official Miss League City USA.
Making the scene during the event where Fernandisse signed her Miss League City USA contract were League City Councilman Larry Millican; Fernandisse’s parents, Anthony and Shanna Fernandisse; Bay Area Houston Visitors Bureau Director Shawna Reid; League City Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Stephanie Polk; and Miss League City USA Pageant Director Kelly Williams.
