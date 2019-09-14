Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston, was buzzing with excitement and great expectations on Sept. 6 during the official kickoff and welcome reception of Leadership Galveston.
The reception was the beginning of an eighth-month journey for the class of 2020, where lifelong friendships are made and business and personal connections are formed.
Mingling with the class of 2020 were several returning alumni, including Janice Hallisey, wife of League City Mayor Pat Hallisey; Victor Pierson, president and CEO of Moody Bank and his beautiful wife, Janice Pierson. Leading the 2020 class is Lorraine Grubbs, director of membership development for the chamber and Steven Baines of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Leadership Galveston Class of 2020 consists of 30 participants from a diverse field of businesses and organizations in and around Galveston County, many who have been recognized within their own organizations for their individual leadership skills.
These dynamic participants will experience first-hand community leadership through an in-depth introduction to social, economic, business and political issues in the Galveston area. They’ll meet and interact with community leaders and local decision-makers in the business, educational, hospitality, government, arts and tourism arena. Through these interactions, participants learn about their personal leadership styles, nourish their community spirit and gain invaluable understanding of how our community works.
ROTARY DISTRICT 5910 TAKES IT TO THE NEXT LEVEL
On Sept. 7, William C. Levin Hall, 102 Market St. in Galveston, was a beehive of activity as Rotarians from Galveston County, Beaumont, Palestine and surrounding areas gathered for the Membership, Foundation and Public Image Seminar. The goal of the seminar was to explore ways to make the clubs most effective in the communities they served.
Rotary is a global network of about 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe and in our communities. Rotary was started on Feb. 23, 1905, with the vision of one man, Paul Harris, a Chicago attorney.
The day began with light continental breakfast and coffee where friends gathered and engaged in delightful conversations while catching up. Laughter could be heard from all directions as the group chatted, hugged and high-fived each other.
The event was facilitated by Scott R. Martin, Lead Trainer and Facilitator with Mediators Beyond Borders International. Supporting and serving at the event were many local Rotarians, including Ava Sloan and Amy Kilgore with the Rotary Club of League City.
