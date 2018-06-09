Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Ellie and Tucker.
Ellie is a medium-sized short hair orange tabby with beautiful golden eyes. She is lively and social, and although she may get overwhelmed by being held, when she is on her own four feet she is affectionate. At 1 1/2 years old, she still has plenty of her kitten playfulness and is a curious cat. She has lived with other cats peacefully and would love a cozy lap to claim as her own. If you are wanting a cat that is both active and sweet, Ellie is a great candidate.
Tucker is an adult male retriever mix about 1 1/2 years old with short, shiny black fur wearing white “socks” and “vest.” He is well-mannered and knows some basic commands. Tucker is active and good with children. His favorite is playing fetch — he gives the ball back nicely and sits like a champ waiting for you to throw it again. He is a wonderful, happy dog who deserves an amazing, moderately active family.
Our sixth annual Ohana Surf Dog competition is just around the corner. Register your dog online at www.ohanasurfandskate.com for the competition, which will be July 21.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.