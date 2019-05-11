The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Charlie.
Charlie was the Pet of the Week a few months ago. He’s still looking for a forever home. He’s an active, outgoing and friendly dog who loves to have his ears scratched. He loves to be with people no matter what they’re doing. Charlie would make a friend for an individual or a family dog.
If you’d like to meet Charlie, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390 to learn more about him.
His adoption fee is only $50, and his adopter will receive about $350 in veterinary services included in his adoption.
