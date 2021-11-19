Among the 14 Class of 1961 Dominicanites gathered at the Galveston Country Club for a 60th high school reunion were, back row, left to right, Carole Fleming, Ethel Jamison, Sine Marshall and Sharron Jamail; and front row, seated, left to right, Margaret Bunch and Darnell Russo.
The gang’s all here — front row, left to right: Margaret Bunch, Darnell Russo, Andrea Sunseri and Sharon Sabatelli; back row, left to right: Sharron Jamail, Nancy Arnold, Claudia Stevens, Sally Stubbs, Judy Kay Hutka, Joan Beaugard, Sine Marshall, Barbara Nolan, Carole Fleming and Margaret Bunch.
The ballroom at the Galveston Country Club was adorned with 100 gorgeous yellow roses, pictured here alongside a piece of cherished memorabilia — a 1961 Dominican High School yearbook. The school, in 1968, was consolidated with two other Galveston County Catholic schools — Kirwin High School and Ursuline Academy — to form O’Connell College Preparatory School.
Dominican High School Class of 1961 alumnae seen on the scene at their 60th high school reunion were Judy Kay Hutka, left, Barbara Nolan, Joan Beaugard and Claudia Stevens.
Sally Stubbs, far left, traveled farthest for the reunion, coming from Colorado. She’s pictured here with Andrea Sunseri, from left, Sharon Sabatelli and Nancy Arnold.
Nostalgic. That would be the perfect word to describe the vibe at the Dominican High School‘s Class of 1961 reunion luncheon held recently at the Galveston Country Club.
It was an afternoon of laughter and memories for the classmates who attended — a picture-perfect day, much like the one 60 years ago when 35 young women were released to the world to use the skills taught by their parents, the Dominican sisters and parish priests who shaped their lives.
