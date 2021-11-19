Nostalgic. That would be the perfect word to describe the vibe at the Dominican High School‘s Class of 1961 reunion luncheon held recently at the Galveston Country Club.

It was an afternoon of laughter and memories for the classmates who attended — a picture-perfect day, much like the one 60 years ago when 35 young women were released to the world to use the skills taught by their parents, the Dominican sisters and parish priests who shaped their lives.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

