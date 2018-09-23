The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Tater Tot and Jimmy.
At 5 months old, Tater Tot has spent the majority of his life in our care, and is more than ready for a home. He is a short-haired gray tabby with a white tip on the end of his tail. He’s ready to swat, chase and pounce any time. He is also a great snuggle buddy. Tater Tot is a very curious fellow, but his greatest joy is to be with people. Come by to meet this sweet boy today.
Jimmy is a stocky 6-month-old pit mix and will likely be quite large when he is finished growing. He is a very handsome young boy with his tan and white outfit and striking eyes, but that face clearly states that he is ready to go. Jimmy has gotten along with other dogs here and has displayed calm behavior, so we’re sure he’s going to grow up to be an outstanding canine with the right family. And while he’s young, he has energy to burn. He loves showering people with love and that happy face is just heart-melting. Come by to meet this “Good Boy in Progress” today.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
