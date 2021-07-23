The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce team gathers at the 31st annual Industrial Trade Show held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Pictured from left are chamber President Page Michel; Office Manager Leanne Post; Communications Manager Stefanie Aldrich; Director of Membership Jordan Kleinecke and Operations & Events Manager Jessica Spangle.
Jack Campbell, left, and Zachary DeVries, with Standard Steel Supply, spend time at their booth during the 31st annual Industrial Trade Show held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
Patrick Hutchins, left, and Armando Guerra with A&A Machine & Fabrication, Inc., one of the largest employers in La Marque, work their booth the 31st annual Industrial Trade Show held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce team gathers at the 31st annual Industrial Trade Show held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Pictured from left are chamber President Page Michel; Office Manager Leanne Post; Communications Manager Stefanie Aldrich; Director of Membership Jordan Kleinecke and Operations & Events Manager Jessica Spangle.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Jack Campbell, left, and Zachary DeVries, with Standard Steel Supply, spend time at their booth during the 31st annual Industrial Trade Show held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Demetra Hunter, safety manager with Trey Industries, participates at the 31st annual Industrial Trade Show at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Patrick Hutchins, left, and Armando Guerra with A&A Machine & Fabrication, Inc., one of the largest employers in La Marque, work their booth the 31st annual Industrial Trade Show held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Derek Forrest demonstrates products at the Hytorc booth at the 2021 Industrial Trade Show at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Vendors and guests walk past displays at the 2021 Industrial Trade Show at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Sometimes it’s necessary to take a look back in time to understand the journey and impact of a defining moment.
Back in 1990, a Texas City-La Marque committee known as The Industrial Roundtable came up with the idea to hold an industrial show in the city. The first Industrial Trade Show was held that year in the Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center in Texas City; many attendees came from the industrial sector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.