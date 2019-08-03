This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Pumpkin and Nakia.
Precious Pumpkin (A019091), a domestic short hair with bright calico markings, is doing the Cat Honors this week. Pumpkin is one part shy, one part playful and many parts cuteness. Look at those inquisitive round eyes and the distinctive splotch on her nose. Pumpkin is just a little thing at about three-and-a-half months old but she is practicing for her debut and greeting visitors. Pumpkin would like to grow up in her forever home — maybe with you.
Have you been searching for a gentle and loving young Lab mix to complete your family? Look no further than Nakia. Not only has she done well with children volunteers at the ARC, but she also knows basic commands like “sit.” This 2-year-old bundle of love is very treat motivated, which is great for training. Don’t miss out. Nakia (ID 019131) might make the perfect match.
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Pumpkin and Nakia available for adoption Aug. 6-10, 2019 at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.