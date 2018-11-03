The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Molly.
Molly is the princess of purring. She’s a little shy when she first meets new people, but as soon as you pick her up, she loves being cuddled and will purr and happily stay in your arms for hours.
Molly’s adoption fee is just $25 and includes vaccines, microchip, veterinarian exam, and spay surgery. If you’d like to meet Molly, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.