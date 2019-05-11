This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Rodie and Stark.
Need a road trip partner for the summer? Look no further than Rodie (ID 017398). He’s lively, yet well-mannered. Rodie shows signs of house-training, knows basic commands, doesn’t jump, and seems to be great on a leash. This polite and ambitious 2-year-old, would make a perfect passenger seat pal. Come see for yourself.
Stark (A017670) is a domestic short hair with a dark blue coat generously trimmed with white. He’s about 2 years old, neutered and possessor of wonderful light green eyes. Is Stark a super hero of many marvels in disguise? He isn’t telling. He’s a friendly guy, handsome to look at and plush coated. Come meet Stark, he may be your perfect cat.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Rodie and Stark are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
