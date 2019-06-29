We all know the story of Dorothy arriving at Oz, the magical land with a talking lion, a magical wizard, a good witch, and a bad witch.
While Dorothy travelled the land of Oz and met wonderful friends, her goal was always to return home. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Galveston County exists to help child victims of abuse or neglect return to or find a safe and permanent home as quickly as possible. Children in substitute care due to abuse or neglect often feel a lot like Dorothy, wondering how they can get to a home, regardless of how wonderful their current surroundings may be. As they journey through their current world, they wish for the safety and comfort of a home.
CASA of Galveston County provides trained community volunteers to serve these children as advocates, fighting for their best interest in the courtroom, classroom and beyond. These volunteers are from all walks of life, just like Dorothy’s friends in her journey. They’re not a foster parent or caretaker, but a voice making a real difference at a critical turning point in the child’s life.
A CASA volunteer gets to know the child and gathers information from everyone involved in the child’s daily life, including family members, foster parents, teachers, daycare providers, doctors, lawyers, caseworkers and other relevant persons. The volunteer uses the information gathered to report to the judge, advocating for the child’s needs while in care until they return home or become part of a new forever family. The CASA volunteer, the child’s attorney and Child Protective Services caseworker offer a stable presence to these children during a time of many changes, and make sure that none of their needs are overlooked.
In Galveston County, our judge, The Honorable Anne B. Darring, is a strong advocate for children. Her dedication to ensure better outcomes for children and families has spanned more than 25 years. To recognize her commitment to children and families in Galveston County we are honoring her at our No Place Like Home Fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 25 at The Bryan Museum in Galveston.
Vicki Spriggs, CEO of Texas CASA Association will be our guest speaker and the event will also include cocktails, dinner, a playhouse raffle, and live and silent auctions. Live auction items include two vacation homes in Colorado, a sunset sail in the Kemah Harbor with amenities, and a puppy. Silent auction items include donations from Fullen Jewelers, Kendra Scott, Vacations on Canvas, South Shore Harbour, Rudy and Paco’s, Golden Nugget Casino, sports memorabilia and many more. To join us, visit www.casagalveston.org/fundraiser.
As a nonprofit organization, CASA of Galveston County relies on the support of our community. Becoming involved with CASA doesn’t always mean being an advocate (though we do need those), but sometimes looks like sharing a post on Facebook, donating funds, telling a friend or participating in fundraisers. Your participation allows CASA of Galveston County to continue to serve the best interests of children in Galveston County and help a child find permanence because we all know there’s no place like home.
