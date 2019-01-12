Family Service Center of Galveston County will present its annual Connections of the Heart Gala: “Flashback Friday”, beginning at 6:30 pm on Friday, February 1, 2019 in the Tremont House Ballroom in The Davidson Building with my friends and Gala Chairs, Christine Hopkins and Raegan Markey! Family Service Center will be honoring Diva faves, Tino and Denise Gonzalez, who have dedicated their lives to supporting the Galveston County community. The fundraiser will also feature a silent auction, dinner, music, dancing, and lots of laughter as relationships and the connections that make up the tapestry of life are celebrated.
“This year’s gala will raise funds needed to deliver free and low-cost counseling and mental health services to area residents,” explains FSC’s Executive Director, Dr. Julie Purser. “Thank you for joining us in creating healthy futures for Galveston County.” Don’t forget to buy your ticket and dress in your best disco attire!
Individual tickets are available for $125, and sponsorship tables are also available for purchase at http://www.fsc-galveston.org/connections-of-the-heart-fundraiser/
For more information, please call Lindsay Lell, 409-762-8636, x1310.
Happy Birthday to Gino Vaiani, Annette Hunt, Ellie Hanley, Victor Pierson, Julie Cantini, Missy Cameron, John Cartwright, Peggy Fisher Watson, and Baron Unbehagen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.