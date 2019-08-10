This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sindel and Mamma.
Sindel (A017344) is a domestic short hair brown tabby with bright highlights in her coat. She is about 3 years old and already spayed. She’s sweet, playful and loves flirting with visitors. Sindel is reluctant to discuss the topic, but she was thin with a less than glorious coat when she arrived at the ARC. Now she’s sleek, sports a beautiful coat, and looks good in green, yellow or most any color. Come meet Sindel and make her week special.
Mamma (A018916) wasn’t in great shape when she first arrived at the ARC. Luckily, she ended up here and she feels so much better. This lovely girl has played well with other dogs, and loves to relax while being pet by anyone willing to give her some attention. She has had a hard life, and we want her to find a home where she can get the love and attention that she deserves.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Sindel and Mamma are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip.
For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
