Co-chairs Peggy Davenport and Stephanie Hughes and other committee members began planning nearly six months ago for the big night — Rotary Club of Texas City’s 10th annual Mardi Gras on the Mainland Gala and Parade on Feb. 8. And oh what a night it was as party-goers “let the good times roll.”

The Mardi Gras parade began at noon, winding down Palmer Highway through a 3-mile stretch of the city to 6th Street downtown. Many local businesses along the jammed-packed parade route opened their doors. Some set up tents decorated in the traditional colors of purple, green and gold for their customers and friends to party, enjoy great food and refreshing beverages and catch some beads.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

