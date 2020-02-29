Rotarians Darel Beene; Dr. Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland, and his wife, Chris Nichols; and H. J. “Mike” Cooper celebrate at the Rotary Club of Texas City’s 10th annual Mardi Gras on the Mainland Gala held Feb. 8 at Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
Judge Jim Woltz and his wife, Lucy Woltz, king and queen nominees representing the Rotary Club of Friendswood, share a moment Feb. 8, at the Rotary Club of Texas City’s 10th annual Mardi Gras on the Mainland Gala.
Queen nominee Julia Gallager, a member of League City Rotary Club, and her husband, Abe Gallager, stand before the celebrations at the Rotary Club of Texas City's 10th Annual Mardi Gras on the Mainland Gala held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center.
King Kevin Smith of the League City Rotary Club and Queen Lori Carnes of Rotary Club of the Mainland take their ceremonial walk at the Rotary Club of Texas City's 10th Annual Mardi Gras on the Mainland Gala held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News file photo
Rotarian Paul Selman and "Rotary Ann" Ginger Cooper making the scene at the Rotary Club of Texas City's 10th Annual Mardi Gras on the Mainland Gala held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News file photo
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Lucky raffle winners Aaron and Stacie Whitener celebrate winning a Houston Astros-themed golf cart at Rotary Club of Texas City's 10th Annual Mardi Gras on the Mainland Gala.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Co-chairs Peggy Davenport and Stephanie Hughes and other committee members began planning nearly six months ago for the big night — Rotary Club of Texas City’s 10th annual Mardi Gras on the Mainland Gala and Parade on Feb. 8. And oh what a night it was as party-goers “let the good times roll.”
The Mardi Gras parade began at noon, winding down Palmer Highway through a 3-mile stretch of the city to 6th Street downtown. Many local businesses along the jammed-packed parade route opened their doors. Some set up tents decorated in the traditional colors of purple, green and gold for their customers and friends to party, enjoy great food and refreshing beverages and catch some beads.
