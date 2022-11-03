Juan Carlos Escobedo’s “x J.ESC • Assimilation Apparel,” in the Brown Gallery at Galveston Arts Center, transforms primarily cardboard clothing items into provocative commentaries on intractable issues of race and class.
Pasadena resident Boobie Ramirez wears a massive pair of horns while walking along The Strand at the 2021 Lone Star Rally in downtown Galveston on Nov. 6, 2021. Lone Star Rally 2022 gets underway this weekend.
Texas Country muchacho Kevin Fowler will perform at the Lone Star Rally Friday at Beach Central, 2102 Seawall Blvd.
NATALIE RHEA/Courtesy
COURTESY
Wheels up: After canceling 2020 and a somewhat muted return last year, the Lone Star Rally is back with a vengeance. More than 250,000 motorcycles and twice as many visitors have descended on the island to the tune of an estimated $115 million infusion into local merchants’ coffers, according to Galveston officials. It’s not the only thing going on this weekend, just the loudest.
Bikes at the beach: Besides The Strand, guaranteed site of an otherworldly people-watching experience, the rally’s other primary focal point is Beach Central, 2102 Seawall Blvd. Friday afternoon brings Rodeo Games from 1-4 p.m., including such events as Barrel Roll and Weenie Bite; as well as the Strongest Biker World feats of strength at 5 p.m. Elsewhere, the Sound Off speaker competition goes until 7 p.m. at Pier 21 (register between noon and 2 p.m.); and the late-night tattoo competition gets underway 9:30 p.m. at Saengerfest Park. Registration closes at 9 p.m.
Saturday at Beach Central, registration runs between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for perhaps the weekend’s marquee event, the Ride In Custom Bike Show, where at 4:30 p.m. prizes and trophies will be handed out in dozens of categories, plus $500 cash for Best In Show. Back downtown, $10,000 will be up for grabs during the Miss Lone Star Rally finals at Saengerfest Park; and the Drive In Car Show — featuring pre-1985 hot rods, sleds, rat rods, low-riders, classics and muscle cars — anchors Pier 21 Saturday and Sunday. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Bands and bikes: Split between the Miller Lite Stage at Saengerfest Park and Progressive Stage at Beach Central, offerings include Texas Country muchacho Kevin Fowler,Waylon‘s like-minded grandson Whey Jennings, AC/DC-she tribute act Hell’s Belles, “heavy and Western” trio Comancheros, and Houston Americana pickers Folk Family Revival. See lonestarrally.com for a complete schedule.
Meanwhile, 3 Doors Down Bar,Axecade, Beach Bums Bar, Brewchacho’s, Bubba’s on The Strand, Poop Deck, Rumors, The Spot, Woody’s Beach Bar and Yaga’s will be among those plugging into live music, much of it rowdy and relentless. Check venue socials for bands and times.
‘Tis the season: Off the island, it’s never too soon to start loading up that holiday sleigh. Here to oblige are Silver Bee Boutique in Friendswood’s 10th annual holiday market, 180 S. Friendswood Drive, giving away swag bags and gift cards to Friday and Saturday’s first 10 customers; Sweet Mia’s in League City’s, 410 W. Main, four-day open house and holiday market, featuring just-arrived items from the Santa Baby collection; and The Pocket Market’s Christmas on the Mainland at Stuttgarden Tavern‘s Texas City location, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. Saturdays for the next two months, some 40 vendors will hawk their holly-jolly wares; $20 buys into the winner-take-all beard contest, held weekly at 3 p.m. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Texas City Police Department‘s Blue Santa program.
Hello, Yellow Brick Road: The pop-rock icon may have been unceremoniously bounced out of a final Minute Maid Park concert because of the World Series, but Railean Distillery & Buccaneer Bar Craft Spirits Tasting Room in San Leon, 341 5th St. will host a Yellow Brick Road Party in honor of Sir Elton John from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. It’s Pirate Guild Night and Elton-inspired costumes are encouraged, so A-game only please.
Art thoughts: After the rally, clear your head by visiting Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand, for two unrelated but intriguing exhibitions’ closing days. In the 1878 Gallery, Jaime Robertson‘s “A Hundred More” explores Black ancestry and legacy through images of the artist’s family homestead in rural Leon County; Juan Carlos Escobedo’s “x J.ESC • Assimilation Apparel,” in the Brown Gallery, transforms primarily cardboard clothing items into provocative commentaries on intractable issues of race and class. The Galveston Arts Center will reopen Wednesday at noon.
