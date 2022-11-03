Wheels up: After canceling 2020 and a somewhat muted return last year, the Lone Star Rally is back with a vengeance. More than 250,000 motorcycles and twice as many visitors have descended on the island to the tune of an estimated $115 million infusion into local merchants’ coffers, according to Galveston officials. It’s not the only thing going on this weekend, just the loudest.

Bikes at the beach: Besides The Strand, guaranteed site of an otherworldly people-watching experience, the rally’s other primary focal point is Beach Central, 2102 Seawall Blvd. Friday afternoon brings Rodeo Games from 1-4 p.m., including such events as Barrel Roll and Weenie Bite; as well as the Strongest Biker World feats of strength at 5 p.m. Elsewhere, the Sound Off speaker competition goes until 7 p.m. at Pier 21 (register between noon and 2 p.m.); and the late-night tattoo competition gets underway 9:30 p.m. at Saengerfest Park. Registration closes at 9 p.m.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com

