On Dec. 18, the Texas City Museum was presented with a replica of a cattle brand of Calvin Bell, one of the original founders of the 1867 Settlement in West Texas City. Musician Douglas Linton who composed an original song about cowboys, sang the tune at the ceremony. From left are Douglas Linton, with his father Tom Linton (author of the “Legacy of the Early Gulf Coast Cowboys”) and Tom’s wife, Sandra Linton. Bell’s was the first cattle brand registered to an African American in Galveston County – and possibly in the state of Texas.
The Texas City Museum on Dec. 18 was presented with a replica of the cattle brand of Calvin Bell – one of the original founders of the 1867 Settlement in West Texas City. Lonnie Jones, Margaret Tuma (president of the Texas City Historical Preservation Association), Katherine Taylor (great-great-great-granddaughter of Calvin Bell), Vera Bell Gary and Harold Cash attended the presentation.
Husband-and-wife volunteer team Cory and Samantha Thomas show off their Christmas spirit during the League City Lions Club Breakfast for Dinner Christmas event held at Hometown Heroes Park in League City.
League City Lions Club young Leo volunteers Brianna Kouba and her sister, Sydney Kouba, students of Clear Springs High School, help out at the interactive games, arts and crafts tables at the recent Breakfast for Dinner Christmas event.
League City Lions Club members Fred Growcock, Justin Gripon and Melaine Sweeney looking out at the crowded banquet hall at the recent Breakfast for Dinner Christmas event held on Dec. 20 at Hometown Heroes Park in League City.
COURTESY/ ROBERT MIHOVIL, MIHOVIL PHOTOGRAPHY
COURTESY/ ROBERT MIHOVIL, MIHOVIL PHOTOGRAPHY
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
On Dec. 20, the halls and banquet room of Hometown Heroes Park in League City were decked out with twinkling lights, ribbons, bows, sparkling holiday decorations and colorful ornaments. The League City Lions Club members opened their doors and welcomed the community for their first annual “Breakfast for Dinner” Christmas event, The theme was brought to life by Lion Melaine Sweeney and her team.
Under the giant Christmas tree, dozens of brightly wrapped gifts awaited Santa’s arrival. Tables with red-and-white coverings lined the room as families, many with children, and members of the community gathered.
