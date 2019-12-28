On Dec. 20, the halls and banquet room of Hometown Heroes Park in League City were decked out with twinkling lights, ribbons, bows, sparkling holiday decorations and colorful ornaments. The League City Lions Club members opened their doors and welcomed the community for their first annual “Breakfast for Dinner” Christmas event, The theme was brought to life by Lion Melaine Sweeney and her team.

Under the giant Christmas tree, dozens of brightly wrapped gifts awaited Santa’s arrival. Tables with red-and-white coverings lined the room as families, many with children, and members of the community gathered.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription