The Galveston Arts Center (GAC) will present new exhibitions opening during its ArtWalk event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with artist talks beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
New this year, GAC’s exhibition schedule will rotate new exhibitions between the first and second floor galleries, offering extended viewing periods and a new exhibition opening every ArtWalk in alternating galleries.
In the first-floor gallery, Marfa-based artist Camp Bosworth will present intricately carved and painted wood sculptures inspired by the menu items of Dairy Queen for the exhibition “Thank You, Please Drive Thru.” Bosworth’s exhibition will remain on view through March 3.
Bosworth creates elaborately carved and painted wood objects influenced by his West Texas and the U.S. Mexico border surroundings. Hand-carved, and often gilded or painted, the scale of his work often results in humorous and whimsical sculptures. His most recent works are inspired by the menu items of Dairy Queens ubiquitous to small towns throughout Texas. For his exhibition, Bosworth brings steak finger baskets and soft-served ice cream sculptures to Galveston.
In the second-floor 1878 and Brown Foundation Galleries, New Orleans-based artist, musician, and puppeteer Panacea Theriac (also known as Miss Pussycat) will present an installation of her puppets and their worlds for the exhibition “The Puppet Worlds of Miss Pussycat.” Also in GAC’s second-floor vault, Miss Pussycat’s partner, Quintron, will present one of his most notable inventions, the Drum Buddy. Drum Buddy (Miss Pussycat Model) is a one of a kind version of his light-activated, analog synthesizer, installed to activate the unique acoustics of one of GAC’s historic vaults. These exhibitions will remain on view through April 21.
“The Puppet Worlds of Miss Pussycat” exhibition includes puppets and puppet theaters, along with videos, photographs and ceramic sculptures of Theriac’s puppets. It highlights characters and worlds from her last five puppet shows: “The Western Village Shopping Village,” “Clothes Made by Small Furry Animals,” “Frenchy and Jett,” “The Happy Castle of Goblinburg,” and “The Cookie Carnival Baking Contest.” In her work, Miss Pussycat creates paracosmic fantasies that often relate to her own experience as an artist and musician. She’s in a band and her puppets have a band that releases records, while others are artists and museum workers in a fictitious museum. Each character assumes a life of their own in an ever-evolving series of stories.
For more information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org. Admission is free at all times.
