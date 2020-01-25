Seated: Leslie Ornelas, Karina Boye and Melissa Crutcher. Standing: Catherine Boudoin, Angelica Hanley, Kristi Neal and Heather Bernard. The women enjoyed connecting and leaning into the conversation while getting to know each other at the recent Texas City-LaMarque Chamber of Commerce Women in Business luncheon held at Topgolf in Webster.
From left: Elias Ramirez, Hunter Wiltshire, Dorian Mathews from La Marque High School and Christian Cantrell, Mitchell Tortorici and Austin Guerra connect at Camp RYLA while while learning valuable leadership skills.
Cara Piazza, Tavery Ortiz and Sammi Vaughn attend a luncheon presentation at the recent Rotary Club of Texas City, where they updated Rotarians about their experiences with the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
Joni Robertson and Michelle Hatmaker enjoy the scene at the recent Texas City-LaMarque Chamber of Commerce Women in Business luncheon held at Topgolf in Webster.
In 1990, the Rotary Club of Texas City, with the encouragement of Past District Governor Marcus Junemann, wondered how it could help develop young students in areas of leadership and community citizenship.
That same year, the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, known as RYLA, were implemented at Rotary District 5910, which included clubs in Galveston County and around Texas.
