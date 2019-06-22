Did you know that the M.I. Lewis Social Services Center provides more than just food for those in need who live within the boundaries of the Dickinson Independent School District? However, food is one of the more important items provided, as proper nourishment is so important for a healthy body and mind. Statistically, aid is provided for direct assistance for rent, utilities, school supplies and food for a yearly total to date of $474,671.
M.I. Lewis is governed by a 16-member board of directors, an 18-member advisory board and operates with an executive director and office staff of five, plus volunteers. People needing assistance are interviewed, registered and serviced at the M.I. Lewis facility at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson.
Special projects are also provided by M.I. Lewis. Some of these include the monthly third Saturday free food fairs; Thanksgiving food baskets; monthly grocery delivery to homebound seniors, and yearly school supplies for each grade level packaged and delivered to every Dickinson ISD school. Income and supplies for all services are provided through grants and donations from United Way Galveston County Mainland, Galveston County Food Bank, local businesses, restaurants, grocery stores, utility companies, churches, individuals, civic and student organizations and our annual fundraisers. This is where you, as an interested and concerned resident, can participate and help make a difference.
The 11th annual Wine & Dine Gala benefitting this great organization will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and will be catered by renowned Robinette & Co. Rub shoulders (or elbows) with the elite and hardworking residents of Galveston County and dance to the music of much beloved Pee Wee Bowen and his band. Help us meet our goal this year by bidding on the fantastic array of silent auction items that our committee has been collecting.
To purchase tickets, sponsorships and/or donate silent auction items, contact Betty Lessert at 281-534-2043 or betty.lessert@milewisctr.org.
Please join us in this opportunity to have fun, meet, greet and make friends and help a great cause and the wonderful work M. I. Lewis does. Your support is always appreciated and makes a difference in so many lives. We look forward to seeing you at our gala.
