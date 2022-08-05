“No Place Like Home” was the theme for the sold-out CASA of Galveston County 2022 fundraiser gala honoring Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady.

The July 14 fundraiser was the first event at the beautifully renovated Grand Galvez and Spa in Galveston and did not disappoint. The historic hotel was glowing in majestic splendor, with lights shining from all points as guests made their way to the Gatsby-themed Music Room, and an array of sparkling overhead chandeliers.

