Dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz, Kasey Warren, the Cowardly Lion; Alaine Nix, Dorothy; and Caitlin Gold, Scarecrow, mingle with guests at the recent CASA “No Place Like Home” fundraiser gala.
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, CASA 2022 honoree, stands surrounded by his family. Left to right are Desi Cogburn, Solomon Roady, his wife Nisha Roady, Jesha Smith and Justin Smith at the recent CASA “No Place Like Home” fundraiser gala held at the historic Grand Galvez in Galveston.
State Sen. Larry Taylor, CASA executive director Connie Ricketts, Jack Roady and Thomas Munoz, CASA board of director vice-president, celebrate the honoree at CASA “No Place Like Home” fundraiser gala.
Husband-and-wife guests Patrick McDonald, vice president of Merrill Lynch, and Erin McDonald, senior vice president of Frost Bank, take in the scene at the recent CASA “No Place Like Home” fundraiser gala, held at the beautiful, historic Grand Galvez in Galveston.
Pictured are Pam and Darrell Apffel, Galveston County Commissioner, and Mark Darring, husband of Judge Anne Darring, former honoree of the CASA award.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
COURTESY/CASA
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
“No Place Like Home” was the theme for the sold-out CASA of Galveston County 2022 fundraiser gala honoring Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady.
The July 14 fundraiser was the first event at the beautifully renovated Grand Galvez and Spa in Galveston and did not disappoint. The historic hotel was glowing in majestic splendor, with lights shining from all points as guests made their way to the Gatsby-themed Music Room, and an array of sparkling overhead chandeliers.
