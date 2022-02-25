The annual Mainland Mardi Gras Gala and Parade originated in 2011, the brainchild of Rotarian Chris Delesandri to commemorate the Texas City centennial.

The objective: Help raise much- needed funds for several Rotary-based programs: scholarships funds for Texas City High School graduating students; the RYLA — Rotary Youth Leadership Awards; I Like Me personalized books for kindergartners; school supply drives; and many local, community and international projects.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

