It was a family affair at the recent Mainland Mardi Gras as Rotarian Phil Roberts, seated far right, hangs out with his family and friends, seated, left to right, Amy Skaggs Poore and Joshua Poore; and standing, left to right, Larissa Gutierrez Roberts, Austin Roberts and Paula Roberts.
Seen on the scene at the recent Mainland Mardi Gras “Let the Good Times Roll, Vegas Style” party held at Doyle Convention Center are, seated, left to right, Ryan Crawford, Roxanne Crawford, May Moughon and Tom Moughon; and standing, left to right, Jerry LeBlanc, Alissa LeBlanc, Paula Geiger and Stan Geiger.
Rotarian Jay Carnes, aka “Mr. Mardi Gras Parade,” and his wife, Lori Carnes, pose for a picture at the 12th annual Mainland Mardi Gras Gala and Parade held at the Doyle Convention Center.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Joshua Chapman, husband of 2022 co-chair Summer Chapman, works as a spotter during the live auction at the “Let the Good Times Roll, Vegas Style” Mainland Mardi Gras Gala and Parade.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The annual Mainland Mardi Gras Gala and Parade originated in 2011, the brainchild of Rotarian Chris Delesandri to commemorate the Texas City centennial.
The objective: Help raise much- needed funds for several Rotary-based programs: scholarships funds for Texas City High School graduating students; the RYLA — Rotary Youth Leadership Awards; I Like Me personalized books for kindergartners; school supply drives; and many local, community and international projects.
