The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Tootsie.
Tootsie is a happy girl with plenty of energy to play, but she also loves to just relax and be petted. She would love for you to come visit and see if she would be a good fit for your family.
If you’re interested in adopting Tootsie, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
Her adoption fee is just $50 and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, spaying, and a microchip.
