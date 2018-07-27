The bells are are ringing ... Allie Doyle daughter of Pat and Stephanie Doyle of Texas City received a proposal of marriage and beautiful engagement ring mid-July from James Patrick Ryan of Plano.
Allie is the granddaughter of Carroll and Andrea Sunseri and Chuck and Mary Ellen Doyle.
Allie is a 2017 Graduate of UTMB PA Program. She is working with Plano Orthopedic Sports Medicine Center.
They are looking at a spring 2019 wedding.
Happy Birthday to Norma Popovich, Jim Patterson, Danny Hart, Lisa Schweitzer, Caroline Spagnola, In Between Magazine’s Steven Long, David Herrin, Mary Jane Dudley, Vanessa Leon, Craig Brown, Liborio Ruiz (who is being feted by his beloved Knights of Columbus) Harry Abbott, new graduate Reagan Conner, and a big happy birthday to Divakid Andrew Rourke on the 24th. Marsha Wilson Rappaport, Vivian Renfrow, Walter Taylor, Tony Allwright, Phillip Gerding, Hizzoner Jim Schweitzer, Karla Klay, Linda Thoresen Overbeck, Margie Alessi and Bob Ford.
