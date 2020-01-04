From the left, back row, Morgan Chaljub, Ty O’Connor, Walker Janek, Mac Livanec, Douglas Lang, Christopher Orton, Clay Piel, Edward Hoffman, Tyler Funston, Ryan Dorado and Alexandra Vasut; middle row, Macey Mefferd, Maddy Pattillo, Ava Rawlins, Heidi Haglund, Tyler Garza, Abby Pruns and Maddy Haver; front row, Megan Maxwell, Ellie Doggett, Maggie Farmer, Sara Gabriel and Bella Walser.
Courtesy/Rhea’s Photographic Art
From the left, Ella Sullivan, Finn Mignerey, Chloe Stein, Will Brindley, Chloe Jolin and Connor O’Donohoe.
Courtesy
Scott and Kathryn Mixon, Annie Boeh and Sully Mixon.
The San Luis Resort’s elegant ballroom was buzzing Dec. 21 during the 70th annual Family Dance. Founded by the late Marie Hutchings, wife of Richard K. Hutchings, in 1949, the annual island tradition provides young men and women the opportunity to don formal attire and cut their teeth interacting socially with their parents and friends.
The Family Dance has always been held during the holiday season, and this year, as always, the highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 16-year-old honorees.
