The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Jess.
Jess is a social butterfly who has never met a stranger. She loves human attention from people of all ages. She’d make a great family cat, or a loyal companion for an individual looking for a television-watching buddy.
If you’d like to meet Jess, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390 for more information about her.
Her adoption fee is just $25, and includes about $350 in veterinarian services, including a vet exam, first round of vaccines, FIV/FELV testing, spay surgery, and a microchip.
