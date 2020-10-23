On a beautiful fall morning, die-hard golfers, business sponsors, community members and volunteers came out to the Bayou Golf Course in Texas City to support the “big daddy” of all golfing tournaments in the area: the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Jimmy Hayley Golf Classic, named for the beloved former chamber president and avid golfer who often played this course.

The 34th annual Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic — the chamber’s largest fundraiser — took on a new look because of the pandemic this year. It was held later in the year, and teams were required to mask-up when visiting the hospitality tent. On the course, social distancing with no-touch flagsticks and cups, along with grab-and-go meals, was required.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

