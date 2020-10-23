Jim Reilly, with Great Western Valve Inc., shows off his cooking skills while manning the booth at the 34th annual Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic held at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City.
Pictured left to right: Lanie Crowder, Leslie Nimmo and Mandie McMillan stand with a life-size poster of the man himself, Jimmy Hayley, at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s 34th annual golf classic at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City.
Taking time to stop for a picture at the 34th annual Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic is Page Michel, left, incoming chamber president effective January, and Jenny Senter, current president, who will retire at the end of the year.
Felix Herrera, a local community leader, enjoys good golfing at the 34th annual Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic held at the Bayou Golf Course in Texas City.
COURTESY
COURTESY
COURTESY
On a beautiful fall morning, die-hard golfers, business sponsors, community members and volunteers came out to the Bayou Golf Course in Texas City to support the “big daddy” of all golfing tournaments in the area: the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Jimmy Hayley Golf Classic, named for the beloved former chamber president and avid golfer who often played this course.
The 34th annual Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic — the chamber’s largest fundraiser — took on a new look because of the pandemic this year. It was held later in the year, and teams were required to mask-up when visiting the hospitality tent. On the course, social distancing with no-touch flagsticks and cups, along with grab-and-go meals, was required.
