The Doyle Convention Center in Texas City was the venue for the Hurricane Forecast & Emergency Preparedness Business Luncheon, hosted by the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on June 8.

The chamber’s annual luncheon featured local and national emergency stakeholders who provided vital, timely and relevant information to the community about hurricane preparedness for the Gulf Coast.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with“Out and About” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription