The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Juno and Starfire.
Meet Juno the cutest pibble at the shelter. Juno was surrendered to us from a home she had spent 3 ½ years; the poor thing was bullied by the two other dogs in her household. Juno absolutely loves people. She gets along with most dogs of all sizes as long as there are rules and a structured environment. Juno is somewhat of a couch potato and a true sweetheart. She’s also crate and house trained. Juno is ready and waiting to go home with you.
Starfire has been with us since June of 2018 and is so ready to find her forever home. She’s gentle, well-mannered and adores other cats. She enjoys keeping an eye on you and looking over your shoulder. She will be your shadow wherever you go. Starfire loves using our cat exercise wheel. She’s approximately 9 months old and would make a great family cat in any home. Take a minute and stop by to see Starfire today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
This week, we will be giving free T-shirts with our shelter logo on them with all adoptions.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
