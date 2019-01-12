This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Boots and Tabi.
Boots (A015931) is a sweet boy who loves to play and can entertain himself for hours. He’s very well behaved and respectful. He would make a great addition to a loving, forever home. Come visit and ask for Boots.
Tabi (A014561) is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby and white coat. She’s a pretty and proper young lady with her big bright eyes and sparkling white paws. Tabi is a little over a year old, enjoys attention, hanging out with her kitty friend and cat naps. She dreams of being adopted and having a wonderful forever home. Tabi plans to make the most of her formal debut this week, so plan to come and get acquainted.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Boots and Tabi are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
