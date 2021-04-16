Seaside Scenes-Lucas

Gene Lucas, seated front and center, is surrounded by family and friends at a party in his honor at Kempner Park on April 8. Pictured are, front row, from left: Casey Rutherford, Margaret Lucas Norman, Gene Lucas, Linda Lucas Rutherford and Victoria Rutherford; back row, from left: Corbin Synder, Michael Norman, John Rutherford, Christine Snyder, Cameron Snyder and Brett Halleman.

 CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News

Gene Lucas is the longest-employed member of the Gal-Tex Hotel Corp. and 1859 Historic Hotels group. He started working for the Moody family 80 years ago in June and, at 95, doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

Nonprofit organization Better Parks for Galveston hosted its annual “A Party for the Parks” in Lucas’ honor at Kempner Park on April 8 — an event two years in the making since it was postponed last year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

