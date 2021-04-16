Gene Lucas, seated front and center, is surrounded by family and friends at a party in his honor at Kempner Park on April 8. Pictured are, front row, from left: Casey Rutherford, Margaret Lucas Norman, Gene Lucas, Linda Lucas Rutherford and Victoria Rutherford; back row, from left: Corbin Synder, Michael Norman, John Rutherford, Christine Snyder, Cameron Snyder and Brett Halleman.
Gene Lucas is the longest-employed member of the Gal-Tex Hotel Corp. and 1859 Historic Hotels group. He started working for the Moody family 80 years ago in June and, at 95, doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.
Nonprofit organization Better Parks for Galveston hosted its annual “A Party for the Parks” in Lucas’ honor at Kempner Park on April 8 — an event two years in the making since it was postponed last year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.