This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Chloe and Dean.
Chloe is a sweet, loving 3 month old little itty bitty kitty. Her fur is so soft it feels like feathers. Chloe loves to play. Her favorite toys are balls, feather pull toys and, of course, her human friends. Chloe the cuddler loves to sit on laps and be petted. Chloe may be shy at first with other pets, but with a proper introduction she can co-habitat well with them. She would be a spectacular addition to any family and with other pet companions.
Introducing Dean. Dean is a handsome white terrier mix dog. He’s about 1 1/2 years old and was surrendered to us with his best friend who was adopted leaving him now alone. Dean is a smart young man. He has mastered sit, stay, and will only require a small amount of training to walk nicely on a leash. Dean is also housetrained, obedient, loyal and faithful. Dean has a kind temperament and is affectionate. He enjoys his play time and gets along well with other dogs. Dean appears to do well when meeting new people. Dean adapts easily and has a calm demeanor.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.