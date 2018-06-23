The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Zombie and Wyatt.
Zombie is a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat with a rich brown coat that has striking, bold tabby marks. He’s very calm; in fact he’s best described as “chillaxed.” Zombie gets along with other cats, and his previous family said he has no trouble with the litter box. He enjoys staying cozy on the couch and lounging on laps, and would love to sit back and binge watch some television with you all day long. If you are looking for a sweet, affectionate companion, consider bringing him into your life.
Wyatt is a 1-year-old retriever mix with a short black and white coat and floppy ears. He was found as a stray in January and has been waiting to find a family ever since. The person who found him described him as good with children and house-trained, and here at our facility he gets along well with other dogs and has such a happy, ready to please attitude we just know he will make his forever family proud. He knows how to sit and lay down, and just can’t get enough ear scratches and belly rubs. Come meet this fantastic, fun pup today.
As the weather warms up, dogs love to surf! Check out the information and register now for our Surf Dog competition on July 21.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
