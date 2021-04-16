It was a day of fun, family and friends, perfect for a festival — the second annual Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County.

It was the first of the season’s open-air festivals held at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Gulf Freeway in Dickinson, and there was something for all to enjoy — music, delicious food from local restaurants Maggiano’s Little Italy, Rosario’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Kona Ice, to name a few.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

