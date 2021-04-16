From left, Avery Markert, Sam Emmite, David and Kathy Rossacci, Charles Emmitte and Cathy Emmitte, seated, take in the fun and festivities at the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County held recently at the WaterGrove Event Venue.
From left, Charles Emmitte, his granddaughter Vivian James, Lauren Mitchell Dell, Tamara Mitchell Briones, Emmitte’s other granddaughter Whitney James and Jacqueline Valcoviak sport their best Italian “reds” at the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County held recently at the WaterGrove Event Venue.
From left, Bill Shick, Gaylynn Wall Naiser, Deb Miller Deats and Wally Deats get some sunshine and a little taste of Italy at the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left, Avery Markert, Sam Emmite, David and Kathy Rossacci, Charles Emmitte and Cathy Emmitte, seated, take in the fun and festivities at the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County held recently at the WaterGrove Event Venue.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left, Charles Emmitte, his granddaughter Vivian James, Lauren Mitchell Dell, Tamara Mitchell Briones, Emmitte’s other granddaughter Whitney James and Jacqueline Valcoviak sport their best Italian “reds” at the Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County held recently at the WaterGrove Event Venue.
It was a day of fun, family and friends, perfect for a festival — the second annual Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County.
It was the first of the season’s open-air festivals held at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Gulf Freeway in Dickinson, and there was something for all to enjoy — music, delicious food from local restaurants Maggiano’s Little Italy, Rosario’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Kona Ice, to name a few.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.