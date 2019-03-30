The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Tiskett and Joey.
Tiskett is the matriarch of our Community Cat room. She's a 4-year-old female calico who has become a little chubby and sassy since coming to us. Tiskett loves to eat, though isn't a big fan of exercise but does enjoy rolling her ball around from time to time. Tiskett is beautiful. She has every color of the rainbow on her body. Tiskitt is cat friendly, but likes to be the head cat; it’s her way or the highway. If you’re looking for a cat full of personality, Tiskett is your girl.
Joey is proof good things come in small packages. Joey is a middle-aged male Chihuahua about 5 years old, who is heart worm negative. Joey came from less than ideal living quarters so he deserves nothing but the best. He does well with other dogs, especially his small dog friends at the shelter. Joey is a mellow, low key, sun-bather and couch-snuggler. He’d love to binge watch your favorite TV show with you. Visit the shelter and spend a few minutes with Joey. Anytime spent with Joey is time well spent.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
This week, we will be giving free t-shirts with our shelter logo on them with all adoptions.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.