Imagine the thrill and excitement when the Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance announced its “let’s go fishing” summer event. The young members of the nonprofit were beyond excited to spend a day fishing from the docks at Sea Star Base Galveston with master angler Capt. Cody Dunn.

On this sunny but windy July 10 morning, about 20 young boys and girls, accompanied by their parents or guardians, came from near and far to fish from the dock. After check-in and registration by Shena Daly Pearson and her team of alliance volunteers, the young anglers greeted by Maggie Albrecht and paired up with a volunteer. Firefighters from Station 5 came out to provide any first aid, which wasn’t needed.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

