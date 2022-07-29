Folks behind the scenes who helped create Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance’s Fishing on the Dock event possible. Front row from left, Ashley Dwyer, Shena Daly Pearson, executive director of the alliance, and Amber Cyr. Back row from left, P.J. Nelson, master angler Capt. Cody Dunn and Michael LeBlanc.
Jimmy Anderson, a volunteer angler, shares a special moment with fifth-grader Layla DeMase at the recent Fishing on the Dock event at Sea Star Base Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Mallory Frisby, of Hospitality Health ER, worked the ice cream van at Sea Star Base Galveston. She delighted the young anglers and volunteers with delicious treats.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Maggie Albrecht and Danielle Lance, Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance president, take a break from activities during the recent Fishing on the Dock event at Sea Star Base Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Young anglers with volunteer chaperones at Sea Star Base Galveston attend the Fishing on the Dock event.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Imagine the thrill and excitement when the Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance announced its “let’s go fishing” summer event. The young members of the nonprofit were beyond excited to spend a day fishing from the docks at Sea Star Base Galveston with master angler Capt. Cody Dunn.
On this sunny but windy July 10 morning, about 20 young boys and girls, accompanied by their parents or guardians, came from near and far to fish from the dock. After check-in and registration by Shena Daly Pearson and her team of alliance volunteers, the young anglers greeted by Maggie Albrecht and paired up with a volunteer. Firefighters from Station 5 came out to provide any first aid, which wasn’t needed.
