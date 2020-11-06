In the spring of 2010, a small group of friends led by Pam Schwertner got together for lunch, the goal — supporting and helping out one of their own who had just been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sharon Stone, a vibrant mother, wife, friend and active community leader, was in the fight of her life. As the luncheon conversations progressed, Schwertner came up with the brilliant idea of helping Stone and other women in Galveston County fighting this terrible disease by forming Bra Dazzle. It was the beginning of an annual event focused on breast cancer awareness held in the third week of October at the beautiful Haak Winery in Santa Fe.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

