Pat Schwertner and friends found a dearth of useful information when they were looking for resources for their friend who had been diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago. They pulled together to solve the problem by launching the Bra Dazzle event to support breast cancer patients and survivors.
Enjoying the fun at the 2020 Bra Dazzle event at Haak Winery in Santa Fe are, seated left to right, Carolyn L. Sunseri, Angela Farek, Monica L. Rojas and Nina Pittman; standing left to right: Kimberly Riggs, Deborah Dedde Blackman and Debbie Smith Riggs.
From left, Jimmy Fullen, Heather Dickens and Gina Bouvier pause for a photo at the 10th annual Bra Dazzle event last month at the beautiful Haak Winery in Santa Fe.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left: Sabrina Schwertner, Connie Place and Kay Floyd Koehler enjoy the festivities at the 2020 Bra Dazzle event at the Haak Winery in Santa Fe.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Enjoying the fun at the 2020 Bra Dazzle event at Haak Winery in Santa Fe are, seated left to right, Carolyn L. Sunseri, Angela Farek, Monica L. Rojas and Nina Pittman; standing left to right: Kimberly Riggs, Deborah Dedde Blackman and Debbie Smith Riggs.
In the spring of 2010, a small group of friends led by Pam Schwertner got together for lunch, the goal — supporting and helping out one of their own who had just been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Sharon Stone, a vibrant mother, wife, friend and active community leader, was in the fight of her life. As the luncheon conversations progressed, Schwertner came up with the brilliant idea of helping Stone and other women in Galveston County fighting this terrible disease by forming Bra Dazzle. It was the beginning of an annual event focused on breast cancer awareness held in the third week of October at the beautiful Haak Winery in Santa Fe.
