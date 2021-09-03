Surf’s up! Such was the theme for the “Baby on Board” baby shower for Victoria and Nick Escasany. It was quite the appropriate theme given that Nick Escasany had proposed to Victoria Dickson on a beautiful California beach with the words “Marry Me” printed on a surfboard.

Sticking with “Nick and Vic’s” fun beach lifestyle, a grand baby shower took place back on Texas soil Aug. 14. Shower hostesses were lifelong friends of Victoria EscasanyShelby Scoggins, Tara Fuller, Beth Wyatt, Cindy Fuller, Georgia Barzilay and Jenny Senter.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

