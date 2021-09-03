Shower guests take a break from the fun to strike a pose. Sitting down, from left: Jenny Senter, Nick Escasany, Kyle Dickson, Victoria Escasany and Mary Dickson. Back row, from left: Bob Senter, Ami Barzilay, Shelby Scoggins, Georgia Meyer Barzilay, Tara Fuller, Buzz Fuller, Cindy Fuller and Beth Wyatt.
Matt Doyle, from left, Felix Herrera, Otis Carrell and Mary Ellen Doyle chat outside the new home of Georgia and Ami Barzilay, which overlooks Moses Lake and was the perfect setting for a beach-themed baby shower.
Street tacos cooked onsite in a taco truck, banana pudding and cheesecake where the culinary highlights being enjoyed by shower guests Debbie Doyle, from left, Billy Garrett, Ginger Garrett, Ed Moninghoff and Debbie Moninghoff.
Parents-to-be Nick and Victoria Escasany are preparing to welcome their new baby boy in October and were showered with love from friends and family at a beach-themed party in their honor.
Gracious hosts Georgia and Ami Barzilay welcomed shower guests into their new home overlooking Moses Lake.
Otis Carrell and Mary Ellen Doyle enjoy the sun and fun at the baby shower for Victoria and Nick Escasany.
Surf’s up! Such was the theme for the “Baby on Board” baby shower for Victoria and Nick Escasany. It was quite the appropriate theme given that Nick Escasany had proposed to Victoria Dickson on a beautiful California beach with the words “Marry Me” printed on a surfboard.
Sticking with “Nick and Vic’s” fun beach lifestyle, a grand baby shower took place back on Texas soil Aug. 14. Shower hostesses were lifelong friends of Victoria Escasany — Shelby Scoggins, Tara Fuller, Beth Wyatt, Cindy Fuller, Georgia Barzilay and Jenny Senter.
