Frank and Teffeny Caruso, owners of Hubcap Grill on The Strand and Coastal Star Brewing Company, presented their Fall Harvest Wine Dinner on Sept. 20. A select group of wine aficionados enjoyed a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Teffeny Caruso.

The dinner featured wine from Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe with special guests vintners Kyle Johnston and Tiffany Farrell. The menu was a collaboration with several local merchants, including Haak, Dairy Maids of Houston, Galveston’s urban farm The Culinary Basket, The French Farm of Houston and Texas Hill Country Olive Oil.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

