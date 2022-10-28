Frank and Teffeny Caruso, owners of Hubcap Grill on The Strand and Coastal Star Brewing Company, presented their Fall Harvest Wine Dinner on Sept. 20. A select group of wine aficionados enjoyed a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Teffeny Caruso.
The dinner featured wine from Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe with special guests vintners Kyle Johnston and Tiffany Farrell. The menu was a collaboration with several local merchants, including Haak, Dairy Maids of Houston, Galveston’s urban farm The Culinary Basket, TheFrench Farm of Houston and Texas Hill Country Olive Oil.
The inspiration for the wine dinner came from Teffeny’s home-cooked meals she has been perfecting for years and influenced by her late mother, Sue, she said.
The Carusos’ love of wine led to a journey they’ve been on since they met 20 years ago. They have visited several different wine regions over the years, but 10 years ago took their first trip to the Texas Hill Country. Since then, they have fallen in love with Texas wine, they said. They visited Haak Vineyards & Winery eight years ago and have been proud wine club members ever since. The Carusos were thrilled to have 30-plus attendees for their very first fall dinner, they said. Many guests were Haak members along with some of Hubcap Grill’s loyal patrons.
The Galveston Flower Company provided flowers for the event. Black tablecloths, white napkins, handmade wine cork ring holders, candle-lit table tops and live music provided by Keith Smith added to the night’s ambience. The Carusos metSmith for the first time in 2020 while he was performing at Haak. Smith has been performing for Hubcap/Coastal Star ever since.
After each course, Johnston gave a presentation for wine included in the dinner. Plans are in the works for a Hubcap/Coastal Star partnership with Hank Vineyards to produce events to launch new wines and new creations for all to enjoy.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
