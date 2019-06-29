The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Bear.
Bear is about 7 months old, which means he has the playful energy of a kitten, but he comes with none of the mess. He’s very outgoing and always excited to meet new people.
If you would like to meet Bear, come to Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in
Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
His $25 adoption fee includes neutering, vaccines, microchipping, and a free veterinarian exam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.