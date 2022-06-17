The Cedar Lawn Gang, as members proudly call themselves, held a twofer birthday party May 29 where friends gathered at the island home of Deanna and Larry Grissom. Deanna Grissom and Sarah Brooks Burnside were celebrating birthdays.
About 50 guests enjoyed a feast of Mexican cuisine, lovingly prepared by Larry Grissom, food connoisseur, private chef and loving husband to birthday girl Deanna. Larry Grissom’s culinary skills are legendary. Guests enjoyed a buffet of shrimp, chicken and beef fajitas with all the trimmings. Rice, beans and stuffed jalapeños complemented the fare. The feast was the hit of the party, including the homemade tortilla chips. A red velvet cake by Foster’s and a carrot cake by Joe Lawley, were prominently displayed and enjoyed by all.
