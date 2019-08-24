The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Mia.
Mia is an adult cat who is ready for the finer things in life: a home, a person or family of her own, and maybe a cat tree. Mia is a princess and would prefer to be the queen of her castle. She has the color pattern of a Turkish Van and it sounds fancy, so that’s what we’re going with for this pretty girl.
If you would like to meet Mia, come to Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Her $25 adoption fee includes spay, vaccines, microchipping, and a free veterinarian exam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.