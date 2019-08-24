The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Mia.

Mia is an adult cat who is ready for the finer things in life: a home, a person or family of her own, and maybe a cat tree. Mia is a princess and would prefer to be the queen of her castle. She has the color pattern of a Turkish Van and it sounds fancy, so that’s what we’re going with for this pretty girl.

If you would like to meet Mia, come to Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.

Her $25 adoption fee includes spay, vaccines, microchipping, and a free veterinarian exam.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription