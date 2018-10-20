I crossed the causeway into Galveston for the fourth time in one week and immediately felt a sense of relief. I love Galveston. I love the salt in the air, the island time, the isolation from the mainland. It feels so close, yet so far away.
Like many others, I came to Galveston to escape. I was invited by the Galveston Artist Residency to produce a project for its gallery and spend time on the island working and researching. I interpreted this as running and hiding. However — and as most of us have experienced — hiding can only last so long before that hibernation turns to restlessness in idle hands. Very quickly, it became revealed to me that this complicated and endearingly eccentric place would burrow itself deep in my system.
It is my job to travel. I live in Mexico City and Austin, and I bounce around everywhere between for work. I am an independent, freelance curator and writer, and consider myself a cultural arbitrator. I get invited to a place to produce an exhibition, I learn about that place as much as I can, then make an exhibition meant to speak with the audience.
I consider art to be a form of communication, and a gallery another method of space through which to hold a conversation. It’s an unusual way to make exhibitions of visual art, but then I have never been interested in anything conventional, and while I live in big cities, I tend to gravitate to the smaller, more isolated places. I find I am constantly surprised and challenged by them, and Galveston has certainly surprised me.
I often talk about how art is not just about looking at things on a wall, walking around a sculpture, or visiting a gallery or museum. Art is formulated by history, which in turn shapes culture. Art is a bullet point to culture, and those creating the beautiful things we have in our world are hard-working people who have questioned the status quo throughout history.
Every place is shaped and defined by their own stories, and these stories make up the identity of that place. That identity formulates that space, and it is this space that is political. Galveston is no different, and this is exactly what I am looking to explore. History determines how space is constructed, space is constructed and manipulated through history, and both space and history formulate culture, which the arts is thus responsive to.
This column will take me into the culture of Galveston through its arts, and as a curious mind and cultural arbitrator I will be open to the ways in which that journey makes itself manifest, and look forward to all the stories Galveston shows me.
