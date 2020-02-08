Jim Kunz, Jeannie Kunz Janota, Jerome Kunz Sr., Judy Kunz, Jerri Kunz, Jeff Kunz and Jerome “Booney” Kunz, Jr. in the kitchen of the newly remodeled Sacred Heart Church rectory. Family members met to celebrate the hanging of the plaque naming the kitchen in memory of the family matriarch, Carol Kunz, affectionately called “Honeymaw.”
The Royal Court: Queen Cynthia Martinez, King Brice Farine, Grand Duchess Halen Swafford, Grand Duke Holden Vaiani, Mila Martin, Christopher McConnell, Mary Lillie Sullivan, Alejandro Lopez, Nadia Saeed and Anthony Socias IV.
Conner O’Donohoe, Finn Mignerey, Chloe Jolin and Ella Sullivan enjoy the 64th annual Treasure Ball in Galveston.
Corbin Jones, Caleb Shabot, Alijah Jobe, Connor O’Donohoe, Joseph Pena, Finn Mignerey and Grayson Root at the 64th annual Treasure Ball in Galveston.
Tatiana Verega, Emily Root, Wendy O’Donohoe, Holly Jolin, Erica Farmer, Erin Conrad, Lisa Mignerey and Hannah O’Donohoe at the 64th annual Treasure Ball in Galveston.
Ryland O’Donohoe and Gracie Norris at the 64th annual Treasure Ball in Galveston.
Representing the Royal Court of Treasure Ball’s “A Salute to Heroes and Villains.”
A spectacle for the senses, the 64th annual Treasure Ball took the stage at Moody Gardens Hotel and Conference Center on Jan. 31.
This year’s theme was “A Salute to Heroes and Villians” and featured jaw-dropping costumes — designed by Dawn Cromie and Pam Godinich — that included robes and trains that truly are a feast for the eyes.
