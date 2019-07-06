The Salon-College of the Mainland in La Marque bustled with activity on June 29. Women from all backgrounds, ages, races and across Galveston County were there, dressed in colorful summer attire. Some wore hats, head scarfs or beautifully coifed hair. Helpful volunteers handled registration and check-in for Pampering with a Twist, a day of pampering focusing on breast health awareness. “Dream and believe,” “Know your strength” and “Every woman deserves a Rose” were among the motivational signs.
In a private, cozy room Andrea Clark, oncology trained with Standard Beauty, provided massages and facials. Rhonda Turner of American Association of Breast Care Professionals offered bra-fitting measurements. April Jones and Cheryl Stocker with Queen’s Attic Boutique and Ebony & Ivory Salon focused on hair and make-up techniques and they displayed their beautiful selection of wigs and jewelry.
Vendors showcased various products and services, giving of their time, expertise and support. Other Partners in Pink in attendance included: Breast Health Collaborative of Texas, Galveston County Health District, Galveston County Black Nurses Association, Susan G. Komen Houston, The Rose and the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The meeting room was packed, the audience listened attentively to Dr. Gary Whitman of MD Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. Jennie M. Bennett, breast cancer survivor of 14 years and founder and director of Reconstruction of a Survivor. In the audience were survivors, while others attended to get breast health information, support and services.
Women in Galveston County have a 16 percent higher death rate from breast cancer than women in Texas, according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. African-American women had a 47 percent higher death rate from breast cancer than Caucasian women in Galveston County, according to the foundation.
As a result, the Komen Houston Board prioritized Galveston County. The team behind this event included: Wanda B. Johnson, project coordinator with Reconstruction of a Survivor; Stephanie Sunseri Doyle and Patricia Jones with Partners in Pink; and Candice Edmonston, The Salon-College of the Mainland, all volunteers with Susan G. Komen Houston.
Ladies Who Lunch
June 20 was a perfect day for Ladies Who Lunch, a meet-up of old friends and the opportunity to make new friends. This is a fun-filled monthly luncheon hosted by the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, which is open to business and community women. The purpose of the gathering is connecting and building friendships. Newcomers are welcomed in a warm and friendly atmosphere as they lean in and connect.
If you listened closely, you could hear conversations about family, work, children, school, church, restaurant hot spots, gardening, the latest diet fads, exercise and fashion, to name a few topics.
What makes Ladies Who Lunch so different? A relaxed atmosphere where bankers, lawyers, Realtors, caterers, business owners, nonprofits, educators and office professionals all hang out with no agenda. It’s all about networking, exchanging new ideas and information, what’s happening in our community and good food.
During this luncheon Brandy Lopez, Solis Mammography gave a brief presentation on breast-screening services her company provides. Attending the luncheon were Renee Brantley, Mae Dell Johns Francis, Jackie Rivera, Veronica Moreno, Leslie Ornelas and Hazel Surratt.
